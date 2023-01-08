NFL playoff picture parlay: The 3 teams to bet for the Steelers to make playoffs and odds it happens

The Pittsburgh Steelers head into Week 18 with a chance at a playoff berth, but they need a lot to go right. They’ll know by the close of the 1 p.m. ET window on Sunday if they have secured an unexpected playoff berth or if they’re headed home for the season.

They need three results to make the playoffs. They need to beat the Cleveland Browns, they need the New York Jets to beat the Miami Dolphins, and they need the Buffalo Bills to beat the New England Patriots.

The current moneyline odds on those three results at DraftKings Sportsbook are Steelers -140, Jets +155, and Bills -330. You can bet each one individually, or if you think all three will hit, you could bet a three-leg parlay. If you placed a bet on all three events happening, your odds would be +469. The implied probability on +469 odds is 17.6%. It’s not great odds, but the chance is there.

Of those three games, Bills over Patriots is the most likely to happen. Even with the Chiefs win over the Raiders, Buffalo still has a shot at holding on to the No. 2 seed and potentially forcing a neutral site AFC title game. There’s no reason to expect Buffalo to rest starters in this one.

The other two are a little less certain. A Steelers win is a decent bet considering the Browns have nothing to play for, but a Jets win over the Dolphins is a little more unpredictable. New York is starting Joe Flacco while Miami is starting third string QB Skylar Thompson. Uncertainty abounds!