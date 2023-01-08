NFL playoff picture parlay: The 2 teams to bet for the Dolphins to make playoffs and odds it happens

The Miami Dolphins enter Week 18 with a chance at a playoff berth if they can win and get some help. They host the New York Jets with kickoff set for 1 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium. Miami is a 3.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Dolphins are 8-8 and tied with the New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers entering Week 18. The Patriots are in seventh and final AFC playoff berth, winning the division record tiebreaker against the Dolphins and the head-to-head tiebreaker against the Steelers. The Dolphins are in eighth, ahead of the Steelers thanks to their head-to-head win.

Miami can clinch the final AFC playoff berth if they beat the Jets and the Patriots lose to the Buffalo Bills. The current moneyline odds on those two results at DraftKings Sportsbook are Dolphins -180 and Bills -330. You can bet each one individually, or if you think both will hit, you could bet a two-leg parlay. If you placed a bet on the two events happening, your odds would be +102. The implied probability on +102 odds is 49.5%. It’s slightly under 50/50, but if you’re a Dolphins fan, it’s not too bad.

The tougher of the two legs is the Dolphins beating the Jets. Miami will be sending out third-string quarterback Skylar Thompson. Tua Tagovailoa remains out due to his concussion and Teddy Bridgewater is available only as an emergency option due to a finger injury. The Bills have a much better chance of beating the Patriots as they still have something to play for with a chance to force the AFC title game to a neutral field with a win and if they meet the Chiefs in the game.