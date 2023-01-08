NFL playoff picture parlay: The 2 teams to bet for the Seahawks to make playoffs and odds it happens

The Seattle Seahawks head into Week 18 with a chance at making the playoff field if things swing their way. They don’t need a lot, but they can’t secure the final wild card berth on their own. If they win on Sunday, they won’t know if they’ve made it until the conclusion of Sunday Night Football.

The Seahawks host the Los Angeles Rams at 4:25 p.m. ET and need a win to keep their playoff chances alive. If they beat LA, they then need the Detroit Lions to beat the Green Bay Packers in the Sunday evening regular season finale.

The current moneyline odds on those two results at DraftKings Sportsbook are Seahawks -255 and Lions +190. You can bet each one individually, or if you think both will hit, you could bet a two-leg parlay. If you placed a bet on both events happening, your odds would be +303. The implied probability on +303 odds is 24.8%. Those aren’t great odds, but as Lloyd Dobler would say, “So, you’re telling me there’s a chance.”

The Seahawks face a Rams squad with nothing to play for and continuing to sideline a variety of injured players. On the other hand, the Packers-Lions dynamic could change with a Seahawks win. If Seattle wins, Detroit is eliminated from playoff contention. Dan Campbell might get his guys to play hard, but with nothing to play for, Green Bay becomes an even better bet to win that game.