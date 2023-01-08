NFL playoff picture parlay: The 2 teams to bet for the Lions to make playoffs and odds it happens

The Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers close out the 2022-23 NFL regular season in the spotlight as they will play in the Sunday Night Football finale. The game was moved into that slot due to the playoff implications of the matchup, although that could change before the game is even played.

Lions-Packers kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET with the Packers installed as a five-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. However, that line could move if the Seattle Seahawks beat the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the day. That game kicks off at 4:25 p.m. ET with Seattle installed as a 5.5-point favorite.

If the Seahawks beat the Rams, the Lions will be eliminated from playoff contention and thus would have nothing but pride to play for in the finale against the Packers. The Packers would clinch a playoff berth with a win and the Seahawks would clinch the final wild card berth with a Lions win. However, if the Seahawks lose to the Rams, SNF becomes a win-and-in situation for both teams.

The current moneyline odds at DraftKings Sportsbook are +190 for a Lions win and +215 for a Rams win. You can bet each one individually, or if you think both will hit, you could bet a two-leg parlay. If you placed a bet on both events happening, your odds would be +813. The implied probability on +813 odds is 11%. Those are low odds, but there’s a chance.

The Rams seem unlikely to upset the Seahawks. They’ve got nothing to play for and have been sitting quite a few players. The NFC West can create some zaniness, but it seems unlikely we see the upset. Lions fans and players will be keeping their fingers crossed in the meantime.