Who could the Kansas City Chiefs play in the Divisional Round after their bye?

The Kansas City Chiefs have secured a first round by the 2023 NFL Playoffs. They are the No. 1 seed in the AFC following their Week 18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. They get a first round bye and home-field advantage in the Divisional Round, but if they face the Bills in the AFC title game, it will be on a neutral site due to a rule change following the Bills-Bengals cancellation.

The Chiefs will rest this coming weekend during the Wild Card Round and wait to see their opponent in the Divisional Round. The NFL re-seeds heading into the Divisional Round with the top remaining seed facing the worst remaining seed and the two middle seeds playing each other.

We won’t know the Chiefs exact opponent until the close of the AFC’s Wild Card games, but we know who it could potentially be. It cannot be the Bills or Bengals because the No. 2 or No. 3 seed can’t be the worst remaining seed. If the Bills and Bengals win next week, the Chiefs will play the winner of Jaguars-Chargers. If the Bills and/or Bengals are upset, the Chiefs would play either the Ravens or Dolphins depending on who wins.

The Chiefs head into the postseason on a roll. They’ve won five straight and 10 of their past 11. They traded Tyreek Hill in the offseason while the rest of the AFC West loaded up, and none of it mattered. They faced an early challenge, but pulled away in November and clinched the division title in Week 15.