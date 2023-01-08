Who will Bengals play in the Wild Card Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs?

The Cincinnati Bengals will face the Baltimore Ravens in the Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. The Bengals secured the No. 3 seed by winning the AFC North with a 12-4 record. The Ravens secured the No. 6 seed.

This wild card matchup will be a repeat of Week 18, in which the Ravens fell 27-16 to the Bengals in Cincinnati. They’ll revisit Paycor Stadium for the first round of the playoffs, likely with quarterback Lamar Jackson returning after missing several weeks with a knee injury. The Ravens beat the Bengals earlier in the season, 19-17.

Cincinnati had a shaky start to the season, dropping three of their first five, but ended the season with eight straight wins to clinch their division and grab the No. 3 spot. They were 1-1 against the Ravens, Steelers, and Browns this season. Joe Burrow and his elite receivers put together yet another impressive season.

The Ravens won consistently this season, but weren’t able to string two wins together until late October. An injured Lamar Jackson limited their offensive capabilities in the tail end of the season, dropping them to the sixth seed behind the Los Angeles Chargers.