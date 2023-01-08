Who will Los Angeles Chargers play in the Wild Card Round?

The Los Angeles Chargers are heading to the 2023 NFL playoffs and have locked in the No. 5 seed in the AFC bracket. As a result, the team will hit the road to face the AFC South champion Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Wild Card round next weekend.

This will be the first time the Chargers have ever faced the Jaguars in the postseason and will be a rematch of their Week 3 showdown from back in September. It was in that matchup where the Chargers suffered a 38-10 blowout loss at home as quarterback Justin Herbert’s rib cartilage injury was still fresh at that point of the campaign.

Los Angeles was able to secure its first postseason berth since 2018 after experiencing an up-and-down season that nearly went off the rails. Entering mid-December with a 6-6 record, the Chargers were able to rattle off four straight victories to punch their ticket to the playoffs. A Ravens loss in Week 18 officially secured the Chargers the five seed.

Jacksonville surged late and was able to clinch the AFC South title in the final week. After the aforementioned victory over the Chargers, the Jaguars went on a five-game losing streak and their playoff hopes seemed loss. However, a late-season surge would coincide with a Tennessee collapse and this past Saturday, the Jags would defeat the Titans in their season-finale to steal the division and guarantee themselves a home game in the playoffs.