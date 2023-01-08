Who will Ravens play in the Wild Card round?

The Baltimore Ravens will face the Cincinnati Bengals in the Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. The Ravens secured the No. 6 seed with a 10-7 record. The Bengals secured the No. 3 seed by clinching the AFC North title.

Baltimore went 1-1 against the Bengals this season, falling 27-16 in Week 18. The Ravens will return to Baltimore as the lower seed in the Wild Card round as the two face off.

The Ravens kicked off 2022 with a big win over the Jets, but found it hard to gain momentum. They didn’t string two back-to-back wins together until late October, though they were keeping their losses close against some of the top teams. They went 1-1 against the Steelers, Browns, and Bengals. Lamar Jackson led the team in rushing with over 700 yards, and passed for over 2,200. His regular season was cut short by a knee injury.

The Bengals won eight straight to finish off the season after a shaky start. Their record is one game short of the usual 17 after their Week 17 matchup against the Bills was canceled.