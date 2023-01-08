Who will the Philadelphia Eagles play in the Divisional Round after their bye week?

The Philadelphia Eagles clinched the No. 1 seed in the NFC with a 22-16 victory over the New York Giants in Week 18, giving them a bye in the Wild Card round. They’ll get to rest this week as the rest of the NFC starts the playoffs, and they will get home-field advantage in the Divisional Round.

The Eagles’ opponent has yet to be decided. After the Wild Card round finishes, the NFL will re-seed the remaining teams, and the Eagles will face the worst of the four in the NFC. The 49ers and Vikings, the second and third seeds, will be exempt from getting re-seeded to the bottom. If both of them win, the Eagles will face the winner of the Cowboys-Buccaneers game. The Giants and either the Seahawks or Packers are also both possible Divisional Round opponents if any of them upset the higher seeds in the Wild Card round.

Philly had a remarkable year, finishing with just three losses, two of which occurred without starting QB Jalen Hurts on the field. RB Miles Sanders recorded over 1,200 rushing yards, and AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith each had 1,000-receiving yard seasons.