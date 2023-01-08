Who will the San Francisco 49ers play in the Wild Card round?

The San Francisco 49ers will face either the Green Bay Packers or Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. The 49ers are the winners of the NFC West, going 13-4 in the regular season. The Packers or Seahawks will be the No. 7 seed in the NFC bracket after the Packers and Lions close out Week 18 on Sunday Night Football.

The 49ers have extensive history against both teams. The Seahawks are a division rival and they’ve played 49 times throughout their history. San Francisco swept the series this season. Seattle won the last playoff game between the two, which was the epic 2014 NFC title game. The Packers are a long-time rival who lead the series 38-33-1. However, the 49ers have won four straight playoff games between the two teams.

The 49ers have been perfect in the second-half the season. They’ve won their previous 10 games, and are one of the clear favorites to represent the NFC for a Super Bowl appearance. The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants in Week 18, so the 49ers remain in the No. 2 spot, despite a dominant victory over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.