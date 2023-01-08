Who will the Minnesota Vikings play in the Wild Card round?

The Minnesota Vikings will face the New York Giants in the Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. The Vikings secured the No. 3 seed by winning the NFC North and finishing behind the Eagles and 49ers in the NFC standings. The Giants secured the No. 6 seed with two wins in their final three games.

The Vikings and Giants are playing for the second time in less than a month. The Vikings won 27-24 in Week 16 after Greg Joseph boted a 61-yard field goal as time expired. The Vikings have won the last four games between these two teams dating back to 2015.

The Vikings fell disappointingly out of the running for the NFC’s top playoff spot when they lost 41-17 to the Green Bay Packers in Week 17. They also lost head-to-head battles with the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, and surrendered the conference-record tie-breaker to the San Francisco 49ers. Nevertheless, Minnesota has an elite offense, and capable defense that can cause fits for any of the NFC opponents.

The Giants started the season hot, starting 7-2. Things went south after the bye, however, as the team went 0-3-1 from Week 11-14. The good news for the Giants is nobody behind them could take advantage and winning two of their final three games was enough to secure a wild card berth.