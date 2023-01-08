Who will the Dallas Cowboys play in the Wild Card round?

The Dallas Cowboys will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs. The Cowboys secured the No. 5 seed, finishing second in the NFC East. The Bucs secured the No. 4 seed by winning the NFC South.

The Cowboys and Buccaneers met earlier this season, kicking off the season in Week 1. The Bucs were victorious in that meeting 19-3, though a lot has changed between these two teams in 17 weeks. Tampa Bay sits with an 8-9 record, but playoff Tom Brady is back to cause some chaos for opposing defenses.

The Cowboys have returned to the postseason with a 12-5 record. After losing to the Washington Commanders in Week 18, Dallas has now split with each team in its division except for the New York Giants.

After a shaky first-half of the regular season, losing five of their first eight games, Tampa Bay took advantage of their subpar division to lock up an automatic bid. Given the tough schedule and various injuries throughout the year, squeaking out eight wins was commendable. They will threaten the Cowboys’ playoff hopes in the Wild Card round.