Who will the New York Giants play in the Wild Card round?

The New York Giants are headed to the 2023 NFL Playoffs as the No. 6 seed. They claimed a wild card seed after finishing in third place in the NFC East. They are wrapping up their Week 18 matchup with the Eagles, but their position won’t change with a win or loss.

The Giants will face the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card Round this coming weekend. The Vikings claimed the No. 3 seed after dropping behind the 49ers in Week 17 and remaining behind them and the Eagles to close out the season.

The Giants and Vikings faced off in Minneapolis less than a month ago. Minnesota won after Greg Joseph drilled a 61-yard field goal with time expiring. The Vikings have won four straight in the all-time series.

New York stumbled down the stretch, but did just enough at the end of the season to escape with a wild card berth. They went 0-3-1 between Week 11 and Week 14, but lucked out because nobody below them could take advantage of that. They bounced back with two wins in three weeks to secure the No. 6 seed.

Minnesota rolled through the NFC North, but have stumbled against some of the better teams in the league. They finished the season 13-4, but lost decisively to the Eagles, Cowboys, Packers, and Lions.