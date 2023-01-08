Pick on the total for Ohio State-Maryland on January 8

The calendar year 2023 has not been kind to the Maryland Terrapins, with Maryland getting outscored 145-96 in two games in January and they will look to take their frustrations out on Ohio State at home on Sunday.

Ohio State Buckeyes (-1, 144.5) vs. Maryland Terrapins

Neither team is playing at a fast tempo with Maryland ranked 257th in the country in possessions per game and Ohio State 208th and both teams entering the weekend in the top 62 nationally in points allowed on a per possession basis.

The strength of both defenses is cutting off the 3-point arc with neither team allowing their opponent to shoot at or above 29% from 3-point range. Ohio State ranks 26th in the nation in opponent 3-point shooting percentage while Maryland is 21st in this category.

Maryland enters Sunday struggling from 3-point range, ranking 285th in 3-point shooting percentage and converting on just 29.7% of the 3-point shots at home this season.

The Ohio State defense also enters Sunday on their best stretch of the season, allowing 71 points or fewer in each of their last six games that have not gone to overtime.

With Maryland entering Sunday having scored 60 points or fewer in five of their last seven games while also having allowed 66 points or fewer in seven of their last nine games, Sunday’s matchup has all the makings of a turtle race on the scoreboard.

The Play: Ohio State vs. Maryland Under 141

