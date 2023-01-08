How Texans, Bears can each clinch No. 1 pick in 2023 NFL Draft

The NFL playoff picture will be front and center in Week 18, but the first round order of the 2023 NFL Draft will be finalized for the top 18 picks by the close of Sunday night. The entire first round order can chance this weekend, and that includes the No. 1 overall pick.

The Texans currently hold the No. 1 pick in the draft. They are 2-13-1 and have a half game lead on the Bears, who are 3-13. The Broncos and Cardinals follow at 4-12, which means they cannot clinch the top spot. They could climb as high as No. 2, but the No. 1 pick is down to the Texans or Bears.

Houston is traveling to Indianapolis to face the Colts while Chicago is at home facing the Vikings. The Texans are a field goal underdog at DraftKings Sportsbook. They are not a huge underdog because they’re facing a bad Colts squad that is sending out third string QB Sam Ehlinger. This really is anybody’s game and it will be interesting to see how much the Texans do to win the game vs. resting some starters at some point.

The Bears are a 6.5-point underdog at home. They deactivated Justin Fields due to a hip injury and is starting Nathan Peterman. That downgrades them, but they face a Vikings squad likely expecting to remain in their current playoff position regardless of Sunday’s result. If they win, they still need the 49ers to lose to the Cardinals as two touchdown favorites. If the Vikings lose, they can’t drop below their current position. Maybe they decide to rest some starters.

If you’re a Bears fan who thinks this will work out for Chicago, you can bet a two-leg parlay at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Vikings are a -285 favorite and the Texans are a +130 underdog. If you bet those two, the parlay odds are +210, which has an implied probability of 32.3%.