Where are Raiders drafting in first round after Week 18? Who might they pick in NFL mock draft?

The Las Vegas Raiders’ disappointing 2022 campaign came to an end on Saturday, falling to the Kansas City in a 31-13 loss. They officially finished the regular season with a 6-11 record.

Beginning the season with promise, the AFC West franchise will enter the offseason with several questions and a top 10 selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. We’ll take a look at where the Raiders will make their top selection this April.

Raiders draft order: No. 7 pick

Las Vegas will be locked into the No. 7 pick in the NFL Draft this April.

Raiders mock draft: QB Will Levis, Kentucky

The Derek Carr era is effectively over in Las Vegas and among the roster needs surrounding the franchise heading into the offseason, quarterback will be the biggest question mark. This is a spot where the Raiders could most likely try to find what could be its franchise QB and with Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud most likely being off the board by this point, Will Levis would be to the guy at No. 7.

The 6’3”, 232 pound quarterback has been touted in draft circles for over a year, although his 2022 campaign with the Wildcats left more to be desired. Whether true or not, you’ll hear plenty of Josh Allen comparisons over the next few months and its easy to imagine someone like Josh McDaniels taking a crack at molding the young QB.