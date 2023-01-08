Where are Texans drafting in first round after Week 18? Who might they pick in NFL mock draft?

The Houston Texans clinched the No. 2 NFL Draft Pick 2023 with a last-minute win over the Colts. After their three-win season, they have plenty of rebuilding to do, and it will start in April as they select the top player out of college. While the Texans have several needs to address in the draft, there is one position that needs an immediate and major upgrade.

Texans draft order: No. 2 pick

A 32-21 win over to the Colts dropped Houston from the No. 1 pick to the No. 2 pick. They went 3-13-1 this season.

Texans mock draft: QB Bryce Young, Alabama

The Texans have plenty of holes to fill. They need to beef up their offensive line, upgrade their linebackers and edge rushers, and add a solid tight end, but their most pressing need is undoubtedly a quarterback. Davis Mills was a glaring issue this season at the position, so Houston will be looking to Alabama and 2021 Heisman winner Bryce Young. They can build their offense around him after they solidify that pick. Ohio State’s CJ Stroud could also be a possible option for their first pick.

There is always the possibility that the Bears trade the first pick away, allowing a different team to grab either Stroud or Young, but with two talented QBs in the mix, it’s hard to go wrong with one or the other in this scenario.