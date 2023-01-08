What will the Bears do now that they’ve clinched the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears fell to the Minnesota Vikings in their Week 18 finale on Sunday, officially ending their season with 3-14 record.

The rebuilding NFC North franchise can finally focus their attention on the offseason and the 2023 NFL Draft. We’ll take a look at where the Bears will make their top selection this April.

Bears draft order: No. 1 pick

Chicago will have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the first it’s held the top pick since 1946. The Bears were seemingly a lock for the No. 2 pick before the Houston Texans scored a go-ahead touchdown and two-point conversion in the final minute of their matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. That Texans victory officially clinched Chicago the top spot, so Bears fans can thank their former head coach Lovie Smith for doing them a solid here.

Will they trade the pick?

Chicago would be wise to listen to offers and it depends on if a QB-needy team is desperate enough to pay a king’s ransom to trade up for the No. 1 pick to presumably take Alabama’s Bryce Young. The Bears have tons of needs on both sides of the ball and acquiring valuable draft capital by trading the No. 1 pick wouldn’t be a bad idea.

Will they trade Justin Fields and draft a QB?

No. Fields made major strides as the franchise quarterback this season and trading him after just two years would be resetting the entire clock on this rebuild. It’s more about surrounding him with a proper supporting cast for the franchise.

Bears mock draft: Edge Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

There’s been a huge hole in the Chicago pass rush with the team trading both Khalil Mack, Roquan Smith, and Robert Quinn in the last year. It’s time to look towards the next generation and Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. would be the next pass rushing threat to anchor Chicago’s defense for several years.