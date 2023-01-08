Where are Falcons drafting in first round after Week 18? Who might they pick in NFL mock draft?

The Atlanta Falcons officially wrapped up its 2022 season on Sunday, defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 30-17 victory. They finished the season with a 7-10 record.

Atlanta experienced the growing pains of a rebuild and were plagued by inconsistent play at quarterback throughout the season. As a result, the team will own a top 10 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. We’ll take a look at where the Falcons will make their top selection this April.

Falcons draft order: No. 8 pick

Atlanta will have the No. 8 pick in the NFL Draft this April. Six different teams finished with a 7-10 record and the Falcons were able to get the highest pick of that group based on strength of schedule.

Falcons mock draft: Edge Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

Atlanta is one of a handful of franchises that will look to get its quarterback situation settled this offseason. Veteran Marcus Mariota floundered throughout the 2022 season and rookie Desmond Ridder simply played out the string in the final weeks of the season. At No. 8, top QB prospects like Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, and even Kentucky’s Will Levis will most likely be off the board.

In this spot, the Falcons could play it safe and elect to shore up their pass rush. That’s where edge rusher Tyree Wilson would be a nice pick at No. 8. The Red Raider pass rusher’s stock has risen in recent months and his combination of strength and athleticism has planted him in the top 10 of several mock drafts.