Opening odds for Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs

The 2022-23 NFL regular season is coming to a close and the NFL playoff bracket is finalizing. The AFC settled its side of the bracket in the 1 p.m. window and the NFC is settling its side of the bracket in the late window. The final wild card berth will be awarded after Sunday Night Football wraps between the Lions and Packers.

While we wait for NFC odds, the three AFC Wild Card round games have odds available. We have two divisional matchups with the Bills hosting the Dolphins and the Bengals hosting the Ravens. Both home teams are favorites. The third AFC game will see the Jaguars hosting the Chargers. LA is the road favorite, but that will be a number to watch over the coming week.

The 2023 NFL Playoffs get underway Saturday afternoon and the first round concludes Monday evening. The full first round playoff schedule will be released during Sunday Night Football.

Bills vs. Dolphins

Opening point spread: Bills -9

Opening point total: 46

Opening moneyline: Bills -435, Dolphins +350

Bengals vs. Ravens

Opening point spread: Bengals -5.5

Opening point total: 44

Opening moneyline: Bengals -225, Ravens +190

Jaguars vs. Chargers

Opening point spread: Chargers -2.5

Opening point total: 46.5

Opening moneyline: Chargers -140, Jaguars +120