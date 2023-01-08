 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

What the 2023 NFL Draft order looks like at end of 2022 regular season

The NFL regular season is coming to a close and the top 18 picks are being finalized in Week 18. We break down who clinched the No. 1 pick and how the top 18 picks have settled in.

By David Fucillo
Cole Kmet #85 of the Chicago Bears celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field on January 08, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The 2022-23 NFL regular reason is coming to a close and that means we are finalizing the top 18 picks in the first round order for the 2023 NFL Draft. The non-playoff teams will be locked into their spot when the regular season comes to an end, and the remaining 14 spots are sorted out as each playoff round wraps.

The Texans were in position to clinch the No. 1 pick, but they somehow managed to bungle that up in Week 18. They led most of the day against the Colts but even after giving up the lead, they somehow won it in the closing seconds on a touchdown and two-point conversion.

The win means the Bears secured the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. They lost to the Vikings and now find themselves on the clock for the April draft. They don’t need a quarterback, which puts them in the driver’s seat to either pick the best player available or trade the pick to a QB-needy team.

Here’s the complete 2023 NFL Draft order as the regular season ends. The first 18 picks are teams that do make earn a playoff berth. A division leader has a lower draft position than a non-playoff or wild card team with a better record because of the nature of playoff seeding. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon.

  1. Chicago Bears, 3-14, .566
  2. Houston Texans, 3-13-1, .485
  3. Denver Broncos (Seahawks have pick), 4-12, .485
  4. Arizona Cardinals, 4-12, .526
  5. Indianapolis Colts, 4-11-1, .507
  6. Los Angeles Rams (Lions have pick), 5-11, .517
  7. Las Vegas Raiders, 6-11, .471
  8. Atlanta Falcons, 7-10, .470
  9. Carolina Panthers, 7-10, .474
  10. New Orleans Saints (Eagles have pick), 7-10, .502
  11. Tennessee Titans, 7-10, .504
  12. Cleveland Browns (Texans have pick), 7-10, .520
  13. New York Jets, 7-10, .532
  14. Washington Commanders, 7-8-1, .540
  15. New England Patriots, 8-9, .504
  16. Green Bay Packers, 8-8, .528
  17. Detroit Lions, 8-8, .535
  18. Pittsburgh Steelers, 9-8, .526
  19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 8-9, .502
  20. Seattle Seahawks, 8-8, .465
  21. Miami Dolphins (Forfeit pick due to tampering), 9-8 .541
  22. Jacksonville Jaguars, 9-8, .471
  23. New York Giants, 9-6-1, .522
  24. Baltimore Ravens, 10-7, .504
  25. Los Angeles Chargers, 10-6, .434
  26. Minnesota Vikings, 12-4, .482
  27. Dallas Cowboys, 12-4, .506
  28. Cincinnati Bengals, 12-4, .531
  29. San Francisco 49ers (Broncos have pick), 12-4, .414
  30. Buffalo Bills, 13-3, .509
  31. Philadelphia Eagles, 13-3, .478
  32. Kansas City Chiefs, 14-3, .452

More From DraftKings Nation