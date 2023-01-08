What the 2023 NFL Draft order looks like at end of 2022 regular season

The 2022-23 NFL regular reason is coming to a close and that means we are finalizing the top 18 picks in the first round order for the 2023 NFL Draft. The non-playoff teams will be locked into their spot when the regular season comes to an end, and the remaining 14 spots are sorted out as each playoff round wraps.

The Texans were in position to clinch the No. 1 pick, but they somehow managed to bungle that up in Week 18. They led most of the day against the Colts but even after giving up the lead, they somehow won it in the closing seconds on a touchdown and two-point conversion.

The win means the Bears secured the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. They lost to the Vikings and now find themselves on the clock for the April draft. They don’t need a quarterback, which puts them in the driver’s seat to either pick the best player available or trade the pick to a QB-needy team.

Here’s the complete 2023 NFL Draft order as the regular season ends. The first 18 picks are teams that do make earn a playoff berth. A division leader has a lower draft position than a non-playoff or wild card team with a better record because of the nature of playoff seeding. SOS serves as the tiebreaker and comes via Tankathon.