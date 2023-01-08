Who will Miami Dolphins play in NFL Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL Playoffs?

The Dolphins clinched a Wild Card spot with an 11-6 win over the New York Jets in Week 18, and will be headed to the playoffs as the No. 7 seed in the AFC. They will face the No. 2 Bills in Buffalo in the first round.

Miami beat the Bills early in the season, but more recently lost in a 32-29 thriller. However, the Dolphins may be without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has entered concussion protocol yet again this season. While it’s possible he is able to play, it’s not a guarantee, and he may be limited if he does return to the field.

The Dolphins had a strong start to the 2022 season, winning their first three before falling to the Bengals. They strung together a five-game winning streak in the middle of the season, but continuous injuries to their quarterback turned out to be huge setbacks in several key games.

The Bills put together an impressive season, securing the second seed with just three losses. They won the last seven games of the regular season. Josh Allen passed for over 4,000 yards and 35 touchdowns.