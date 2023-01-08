Who will Seattle Seahawks play in NFL Wild Card round?

The Seattle Seahawks clinched a Wild Card spot with a win over the Los Angeles Rams in overtime in Week 18. After a Sunday night Lions victory over Green Bay, Seattle secured the No. 7 seed in the NFC with a 9-8 record. They’ll face the San Francisco 49ers, who grabbed the No. 2 seed with a 13-4 record and the NFC North title.

Seattle has lost to the Niners twice already this season, with final scores of 27-7 and 21-13. San Francisco will host the game as the higher seed.

The Seahawks put together a season that exceeded early expectations, with Geno Smith effortlessly stepping into Russell Wilson’s former role. A four-game winning streak that began in October saw them grab wins over the Giants and the Chargers. Rookie RB Kenneth Walker III had a breakout season following an early injury to Rashaad Penny.

The 49ers bring one of the best defenses in the league to the table, and despite losing both their first- and second-string quarterbacks, they’ve continued to thrive under the backup’s backup, rookie Brock Purdy. SF wrapped up the regular season with a 10-game winning streak.