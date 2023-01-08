 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Who will Seattle Seahawks play in NFL Wild Card round?

The Seahawks beat the Rams in Week 18. Time to figure out who they’ll play in the Wild Card Round.

By DKNation Staff
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images

The Seattle Seahawks clinched a Wild Card spot with a win over the Los Angeles Rams in overtime in Week 18. After a Sunday night Lions victory over Green Bay, Seattle secured the No. 7 seed in the NFC with a 9-8 record. They’ll face the San Francisco 49ers, who grabbed the No. 2 seed with a 13-4 record and the NFC North title.

Seattle has lost to the Niners twice already this season, with final scores of 27-7 and 21-13. San Francisco will host the game as the higher seed.

The Seahawks put together a season that exceeded early expectations, with Geno Smith effortlessly stepping into Russell Wilson’s former role. A four-game winning streak that began in October saw them grab wins over the Giants and the Chargers. Rookie RB Kenneth Walker III had a breakout season following an early injury to Rashaad Penny.

The 49ers bring one of the best defenses in the league to the table, and despite losing both their first- and second-string quarterbacks, they’ve continued to thrive under the backup’s backup, rookie Brock Purdy. SF wrapped up the regular season with a 10-game winning streak.

