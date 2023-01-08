Steelers get de facto first round draft pick from Chase Claypool trade

The Pittsburgh Steelers traded wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears at the trade deadline back on November 1st. They sent the young receiver to Chicago for the Bears’ 2023 second round pick. That looked like a pretty good deal for the Steelers, but after the Houston Texans beat the Indianapolis Colts and the Bears lost to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 18, the Bears have secured the No. overall pick.

The Bears good draft position is a boon for the Steelers, who now have the first pick of the second round, but in reality, they have the 32nd overall pick because the Dolphins had their first round pick taken away due to tampering.

So, the Steelers barely lost out on a playoff spot on Sunday as the Dolphins kicker Jason Sanders nailed a game-winning field goal to beat the Jets. But, the Steelers will get the 18th pick and the 32nd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. As the 7th seed in the AFC, the Steelers wouldn’t have had a very good chance of advancing far, but they are poised to compete next year after solid development from Kenny Pickett and with how well the Steelers draft, their two picks out of the first 32 could go a long way toward helping them improve into a true contender again. NFL