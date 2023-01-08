Complete Wild Card Round schedule for 2023 NFL Playoffs

The 2022 regular NFL season is officially a wrap as they closed out Week 18 with wild divisional games to shape the 2023 NFL playoff field. The bracket is settled, and the NFL has officially announced the schedule of games for the Wild Card round along with TV channels and start times.

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs claimed the No. 1 seeds, which means they will sit out the coming weekend. The remaining 12 teams will match up for the Wild Card Round. We get two sets of division rivals meeting in the AFC and the Chargers are the AFC’s lone road favorite. In the NFC, we get the 49ers will get a rivalry game, the Giants and Vikings meet up in a rematch of a Week 16 thriller, and the Cowboys are the lone NFC road favorite in the opening round.

Here’s the full schedule for the opening weekend of the 2023 NFL Playoffs.

Saturday, January 14th

Seattle Seahawks (No. 7) at San Francisco 49ers (No. 2), 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX, FOX Deportes

Los Angeles Chargers (No. 5) at Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 4), 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, Universo

Sunday, January 15th

Miami Dolphins (No. 7) at Buffalo Bills (No. 2), 1:00 p.m. ET CBS, Paramount+

New York Giants (No. 6) at Minnesota Vikings (No. 3), 4:30 p.m. ET on FOX, FOX Deportes

Baltimore Ravens (No. 6) at Cincinnati Bengals (No. 3), 8:15 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock, Universo

Monday, January 16th

Dallas Cowboys (No. 5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (No. 4), 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC, ESPN2-Manningcast, ESPN+, ESPN Deportes