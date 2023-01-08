Complete AFC schedule for the Wild Card Round of 2023 NFL Playoffs

The AFC field is set for the 2023 NFL Playoffs and the league has announced Wild Card round schedule. The Chargers and Jaguars face off on Saturday, and then Dolphins-Bills and Ravens-Bengals are on Sunday.

This isn’t the first time we’ve seen divisional rivals face off in the Wild Card round, but the expansion of the playoffs to 14 teams means we get the rarity of two different divisional matchups to open the playoffs. And notably, this serves as a rubber match for both games. The Dolphins beat the Bills in Week 3 and then the Bills won in Week 15. The Ravens beat the Bengals in Week 5 and the Bengals won the finale in Week 18.

It’s a fun opening round with the third matchup also an interesting one. The Jaguars and Chargers are a fun matchup between Trevor Lawrence and Justin Herbert, but more notably, both teams have snapped a streak of missing the playoffs. Jacksonville is back in the postseason for the first time since 2017 and LA is back for the first time since 2018.

Here’s a look at the complete AFC playoff schedule for the Wild Card round. The Bills and Ravens are home favorites while the Chargers are a road favorite.

AFC playoff schedule — Super Wild Card round

No. 7 Miami Dolphins at No. 2 Buffalo Bills

Date : Sunday, January 15

: Sunday, January 15 Time : 1 p.m. ET

: 1 p.m. ET TV channel : CBS

: CBS Odds: Bills -9.5

No. 6 Baltimore Ravens at No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals

Date : Sunday, January 15

: Sunday, January 15 Time : 8:15 p.m. ET

: 8:15 p.m. ET TV channel : NBC

: NBC Odds: Bengals -5.5