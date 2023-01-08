Complete NFC schedule for the Wild Card Round of 2023 NFL Playoffs

The NFL regular season is a wrap and the bracket is set for the 2023 NFL Playoffs. 14 teams will be competing for a chance to raise the Lombardi Trophy as Super Bowl champions five weeks from now. The Chiefs and Eagles have the easiest road as No. 1 seeds, but there’s plenty of opportunities for upsets along the way.

The 2023 NFL Playoffs kick off this coming weekend with the Wild Card Round. Or the “Super” Wild Card Round as NFL would have us refer to it. The NFC side of it features a host of narratives across the matchups. The Cowboys and Bucs provide Dak Prescott vs. Tom Brady and the Cowboys as the only road favorite in the NFC’s opening weekend. The Vikings and Giants face off in a rematch of their wild Week 16 game that Greg Joseph won for Minnesota with a 61-yard field goal. And the 49ers will face the Seahawks in a fun rivalry game.

Here’s a look at the complete schedule for the NFC’s Wild Card Round this coming week.

NFC playoff schedule — Super Wild Card Round

Date : Saturday, January 14

: Saturday, January 14 Time : 4:30 p.m. ET

: 4:30 p.m. ET TV channel : FOX

: FOX Odds:

Date : Sunday, January 15

: Sunday, January 15 Time : 4:30 p.m. ET

: 4:30 p.m. ET TV channel : FOX

: FOX Odds: Vikings -3