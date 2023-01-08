 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Complete NFC schedule for the Wild Card Round of 2023 NFL Playoffs

We take a look at the full schedule of games for the NFC in the Wild Card round of the 2023 NFL playoffs, including dates, start time, TV info and more.

By DKNation Staff
A detail view of the NFL Wild Card logo is seen on the field with San Francisco 49ers outside linebacker Mark Nzeocha (53) walking by it during the NFC Wild Card game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Dallas Cowboys on January 16, 2022 at AT&amp;T Stadium in Arlington, TX. Photo by Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The NFL regular season is a wrap and the bracket is set for the 2023 NFL Playoffs. 14 teams will be competing for a chance to raise the Lombardi Trophy as Super Bowl champions five weeks from now. The Chiefs and Eagles have the easiest road as No. 1 seeds, but there’s plenty of opportunities for upsets along the way.

The 2023 NFL Playoffs kick off this coming weekend with the Wild Card Round. Or the “Super” Wild Card Round as NFL would have us refer to it. The NFC side of it features a host of narratives across the matchups. The Cowboys and Bucs provide Dak Prescott vs. Tom Brady and the Cowboys as the only road favorite in the NFC’s opening weekend. The Vikings and Giants face off in a rematch of their wild Week 16 game that Greg Joseph won for Minnesota with a 61-yard field goal. And the 49ers will face the Seahawks in a fun rivalry game.

Here’s a look at the complete schedule for the NFC’s Wild Card Round this coming week.

NFC playoff schedule — Super Wild Card Round

No. 7 Seattle Seahawks at No. 2 San Francisco 49ers

  • Date: Saturday, January 14
  • Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: FOX
  • Odds:

No. 6 New York Giants at No. 3 Minnesota Vikings

  • Date: Sunday, January 15
  • Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: FOX
  • Odds: Vikings -3

No. 5 Dallas Cowboys at No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

  • Date: Monday, January 16
  • Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: ESPN/ABC
  • Odds: Cowboys -3

More From DraftKings Nation