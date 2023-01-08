When does the Wild Card Round start for the 2023 NFL playoffs?

The 2022-23 NFL regular season is coming to an end and the 2023 NFL Playoffs are upon us. In five weeks, a team will life the Lombardi Trophy in Glendale, Arizona as Super Bowl champions. But in the meantime, 14 teams will be competing for a shot at that moment. The playoffs will open with 12 teams competing in the Wild Card Round and two teams waiting for them in the Divisional Round.

When does the Wild Card Round start?

The first game in the Wild Card Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs will kick off on Saturday, January 14th at 4:30 p.m. ET. There will be two Wild Card games on Saturday, three on Sunday, and for the second time ever, a Wild Card Monday night game.

What teams will play in the Wild Card round?

The playoff field is still being settled and we’ll update this with the final matchups, but here’s what we know so far. The Chiefs have claimed the No. 1 seed in the AFC and the Eagles have claimed the No. 1 seed in the NFC. They’ll get a week of much-needed rest and then play the worst remaining seed in each conference once the Wild Card Round wraps. Here are the Wild Card Round matchups for this weekend and we’ll add times as they come available.

AFC schedule

No. 7 Miami Dolphins at No. 2 Buffalo Bills

No. 6 Baltimore Ravens at No. 3 Cincinnati Bengals

No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers at No. 4 Jacksonville Jaguars

NFC schedule

No. 7 TBD at No. 2 San Francisco 49ers

No. 6 New York Giants at No. 3 Minnesota Vikings

No. 5 Dallas Cowboys at No. 4 Tampa Bay Buccaneers