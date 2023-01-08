Where are Seahawks drafting in first round after Broncos Week 18 Win? Who might they pick in mock draft?

The Seattle Seahawks ended the regular season with a winning record, defeating the Los Angeles Rams in a 19-16 overtime victory in Week 18 to improve to 9-8.

Owning two first-round picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Seahawks are in the enviable position of simultaneously competing for the postseason and having a premium draft spot. We’ll take a look at where the Seahawks will make their top selection this April.

Seahawks draft order: No. 5 pick

The Russell Wilson trade was the gift that kept on giving for Seattle and with the Denver Broncos finishing with a poor 5-12 record, the Seahawks will have the No. 5 pick in the NFL Draft this season.

Seahawks mock draft: Edge Myles Murphy, Clemson

Seattle could go in a number of directions here. Quarterback will be a question mark heading into the offseason and the team could very well elect to bring back Geno Smith after the resurgent season he had. At No. 5, top QB prospects in Bryce Young and CJ Stroud will most likely be off the board and the team could always reach for someone like Kentucky’s Will Levis here.

I’ll predict that they go best player available and shore up their pass rush with Clemson edge rusher Myles Murphy. He’s considered one of the elite pass rushing option in this class and would immediately help the NFC West contender.