Kevin Durant injures right knee in Sunday loss to Heat

The Brooklyn Nets are currently second in the Eastern Conference, but their standing might take a hit. Leading scorer Kevin Durant injured his right knee when Jimmy Butler fell awkwardly on him. Butler had his shot blocked on a drive to the lane with 1:05 left in the third, and that appeared to push his momentum toward Durant. Brian Lewis is reporting Durant will be examined on Monday, including an MRI.

Kevin Durant injury pic.twitter.com/rbB2Kq0WBA — That's a highlight (@ClipIt_NBA) January 9, 2023

Durant went back to the locker room after suffering the injury and did not return. he missed 21 games lat season after spraining the MCL in his left knee. This season he has played in 38 of the team’s 40 games and is averaging 30.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game. He’s sixth in the league in scoring.

The Nets are 27-13 and sit one game back of the Celtics in the conference. They are a game and a half up on the Bucks. They’re not scheduled to play again until Thursday when they host the Celtics.