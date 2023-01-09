TCU vs. Georgia: How to watch, TV channel, live stream for College Football National Championship

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs meet up at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in the 2022 college football national championship. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

Georgia (14-0, 9-0 SEC) will be looking for a repeat in the title game after defeating Alabama in last year’s national championship. The undefeated Bulldogs reached the championship with a conference win and a victory over Ohio State in the semifinals.

The Frogs (13-1, 9-1 Big XII) are newcomers to the CFP scene. Despite falling to Kansas State in the Big 12 Conference Championship Game, TCU came back to beat the Michigan Wolverines in the semifinals. Both teams’ quarterbacks were Heisman Trophy finalists this season.

Georgia is a 12.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and -435 on the moneyline. That makes TCU a +350 moneyline underdog, with the point total set at 63.

TCU vs. Georgia

Date: Monday, January 9

Start time: 7:30 p.m.

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN