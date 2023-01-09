 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Opening odds for 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii

The field is set for the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, and DraftKings Sportsbook has the full list of opening odds for the next tournament on the PGA TOUR.

By grace.mcdermott
Sentry Tournament of Champions - Round Three Photo by Harry How/Getty Images

The Sony Open in Hawaii marks the PGA TOUR’s first full-field event of 2023. The field features several of the world’s top golfers, including Jordan Speith and Tom Kim, and the event will run from Thursday, January 12 through Sunday, January 15.

The tournament will take place at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. Last year’s champion, Hideki Matsuyama, will return in 2023. Matsuyama finished with a score of -23 last January. beating Russell Henley in a playoff to win.

Kim enters as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with his odds set at +1200. Sungjae Im is shortly behind at +1400, with Spieth clocking in at +1600 and Matsuyama at +1800. Last year’s runner-up, Henley, enters the tournament with +2200 odds to win.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, which tees off the morning of Thursday, January 12.

2023 Sony Open in Hawaii

Golfer Winner
Tom Kim +1200
Sungjae Im +1200
Jordan Spieth +1400
Hideki Matsuyama +1800
Taylor Montgomery +2500
Russell Henley +2500
Corey Conners +2500
Brian Harman +2500
Tom Hoge +2800
Billy Horschel +3000
Maverick McNealy +3500
Keith Mitchell +3500
Keegan Bradley +3500
Adam Scott +3500
K.H. Lee +4000
Cam Davis +4000
Si Woo Kim +4500
Matt Kuchar +4500
J.J. Spaun +4500
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +4500
Harris English +5000
Emiliano Grillo +5000
Denny McCarthy +5000
Andrew Putnam +5000
Will Gordon +5500
Webb Simpson +5500
Kurt Kitayama +5500
Mackenzie Hughes +6000
J.T. Poston +6000
Gary Woodland +6000
Alex Smalley +6000
Nick Hardy +6500
Chris Kirk +8000
Brendan Steele +8000
Justin Suh +9000
Brendon Todd +9000
Adam Svensson +9000
Stephan Jaeger +10000
Robby Shelton +10000
Aaron Rai +10000
S.H. Kim +11000
Patton Kizzire +11000
Hayden Buckley +11000
Greyson Sigg +11000
Troy Merritt +13000
Ryan Palmer +13000
Mark Hubbard +13000
Kevin Streelman +13000
James Hahn +13000
Davis Thompson +13000
David Lipsky +13000
Carl Yuan +13000
Byeong Hun An +13000
Ben Griffin +13000
Adam Long +13000
Sam Ryder +15000
Ryan Armour +15000
Russell Knox +15000
MJ Daffue +15000
Kazuki Higa +15000
Joseph Bramlett +15000
Brandon Wu +15000
Ben Taylor +15000
Austin Eckroat +15000
Adam Schenk +15000
Kevin Yu +18000
Harry Hall +18000
Chesson Hadley +18000
Zecheng Dou +20000
Stewart Cink +20000
Scott Piercy +20000
Nick Taylor +20000
Lucas Glover +20000
Erik Barnes +20000
David Lingmerth +20000
Yuto Katsuragawa +25000
Ryan Moore +25000
Robert Streb +25000
Peter Malnati +25000
Paul Haley II +25000
Nate Lashley +25000
Michael Thompson +25000
Michael Kim +25000
Matti Schmid +25000
Matthias Schwab +25000
Keita Nakajima +25000
John Huh +25000
Danny Lee +25000
Ben Martin +25000
Austin Smotherman +25000
Aaron Baddeley +25000
Zach Johnson +30000
Vincent Norrman +30000
Tyler Duncan +30000
Taiga Semikawa +30000
Sam Stevens +30000
Rory Sabbatini +30000
Michael Gligic +30000
Doc Redman +30000
Cole Hammer +30000
Chez Reavie +30000
Chad Ramey +30000
Brice Garnett +30000
Austin Cook +30000
Augusto Nunez +30000
Zac Blair +35000
Kramer Hickok +35000
Kaito Onishi +35000
Harry Higgs +35000
Andrew Novak +35000
Tyson Alexander +40000
Kevin Roy +40000
Kelly Kraft +40000
Jerry Kelly +40000
Harrison Endycott +40000
Eric Cole +40000
Brian Stuard +40000
Ryan Brehm +50000
Nico Echavarria +50000
Kohei Okada +50000
Kevin Tway +50000
Brent Grant +50000
Trevor Cone +60000
Scott Harrington +60000
Kyle Westmoreland +60000
Jimmy Walker +60000
Brandon Matthews +60000
Tano Goya +80000
Max McGreevy +80000
Jim Herman +80000
Anders Albertson +80000
Trevor Werbylo +100000
Richy Werenski +100000
Kyle Stanley +100000
K.J. Choi +100000
Carson Young +100000
Parker McLachlin +250000
Jesse Mueller +250000
Michael Castillo +250000
Blaze Okana +250000

