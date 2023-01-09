Opening odds for 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii

The Sony Open in Hawaii marks the PGA TOUR’s first full-field event of 2023. The field features several of the world’s top golfers, including Jordan Speith and Tom Kim, and the event will run from Thursday, January 12 through Sunday, January 15.
The tournament will take place at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. Last year’s champion, Hideki Matsuyama, will return in 2023. Matsuyama finished with a score of -23 last January. beating Russell Henley in a playoff to win.
Kim enters as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with his odds set at +1200. Sungjae Im is shortly behind at +1400, with Spieth clocking in at +1600 and Matsuyama at +1800. Last year’s runner-up, Henley, enters the tournament with +2200 odds to win.
Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, which tees off the morning of Thursday, January 12.
2023 Sony Open in Hawaii
|Golfer
|Winner
|Golfer
|Winner
|Tom Kim
|+1200
|Sungjae Im
|+1200
|Jordan Spieth
|+1400
|Hideki Matsuyama
|+1800
|Taylor Montgomery
|+2500
|Russell Henley
|+2500
|Corey Conners
|+2500
|Brian Harman
|+2500
|Tom Hoge
|+2800
|Billy Horschel
|+3000
|Maverick McNealy
|+3500
|Keith Mitchell
|+3500
|Keegan Bradley
|+3500
|Adam Scott
|+3500
|K.H. Lee
|+4000
|Cam Davis
|+4000
|Si Woo Kim
|+4500
|Matt Kuchar
|+4500
|J.J. Spaun
|+4500
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|+4500
|Harris English
|+5000
|Emiliano Grillo
|+5000
|Denny McCarthy
|+5000
|Andrew Putnam
|+5000
|Will Gordon
|+5500
|Webb Simpson
|+5500
|Kurt Kitayama
|+5500
|Mackenzie Hughes
|+6000
|J.T. Poston
|+6000
|Gary Woodland
|+6000
|Alex Smalley
|+6000
|Nick Hardy
|+6500
|Chris Kirk
|+8000
|Brendan Steele
|+8000
|Justin Suh
|+9000
|Brendon Todd
|+9000
|Adam Svensson
|+9000
|Stephan Jaeger
|+10000
|Robby Shelton
|+10000
|Aaron Rai
|+10000
|S.H. Kim
|+11000
|Patton Kizzire
|+11000
|Hayden Buckley
|+11000
|Greyson Sigg
|+11000
|Troy Merritt
|+13000
|Ryan Palmer
|+13000
|Mark Hubbard
|+13000
|Kevin Streelman
|+13000
|James Hahn
|+13000
|Davis Thompson
|+13000
|David Lipsky
|+13000
|Carl Yuan
|+13000
|Byeong Hun An
|+13000
|Ben Griffin
|+13000
|Adam Long
|+13000
|Sam Ryder
|+15000
|Ryan Armour
|+15000
|Russell Knox
|+15000
|MJ Daffue
|+15000
|Kazuki Higa
|+15000
|Joseph Bramlett
|+15000
|Brandon Wu
|+15000
|Ben Taylor
|+15000
|Austin Eckroat
|+15000
|Adam Schenk
|+15000
|Kevin Yu
|+18000
|Harry Hall
|+18000
|Chesson Hadley
|+18000
|Zecheng Dou
|+20000
|Stewart Cink
|+20000
|Scott Piercy
|+20000
|Nick Taylor
|+20000
|Lucas Glover
|+20000
|Erik Barnes
|+20000
|David Lingmerth
|+20000
|Yuto Katsuragawa
|+25000
|Ryan Moore
|+25000
|Robert Streb
|+25000
|Peter Malnati
|+25000
|Paul Haley II
|+25000
|Nate Lashley
|+25000
|Michael Thompson
|+25000
|Michael Kim
|+25000
|Matti Schmid
|+25000
|Matthias Schwab
|+25000
|Keita Nakajima
|+25000
|John Huh
|+25000
|Danny Lee
|+25000
|Ben Martin
|+25000
|Austin Smotherman
|+25000
|Aaron Baddeley
|+25000
|Zach Johnson
|+30000
|Vincent Norrman
|+30000
|Tyler Duncan
|+30000
|Taiga Semikawa
|+30000
|Sam Stevens
|+30000
|Rory Sabbatini
|+30000
|Michael Gligic
|+30000
|Doc Redman
|+30000
|Cole Hammer
|+30000
|Chez Reavie
|+30000
|Chad Ramey
|+30000
|Brice Garnett
|+30000
|Austin Cook
|+30000
|Augusto Nunez
|+30000
|Zac Blair
|+35000
|Kramer Hickok
|+35000
|Kaito Onishi
|+35000
|Harry Higgs
|+35000
|Andrew Novak
|+35000
|Tyson Alexander
|+40000
|Kevin Roy
|+40000
|Kelly Kraft
|+40000
|Jerry Kelly
|+40000
|Harrison Endycott
|+40000
|Eric Cole
|+40000
|Brian Stuard
|+40000
|Ryan Brehm
|+50000
|Nico Echavarria
|+50000
|Kohei Okada
|+50000
|Kevin Tway
|+50000
|Brent Grant
|+50000
|Trevor Cone
|+60000
|Scott Harrington
|+60000
|Kyle Westmoreland
|+60000
|Jimmy Walker
|+60000
|Brandon Matthews
|+60000
|Tano Goya
|+80000
|Max McGreevy
|+80000
|Jim Herman
|+80000
|Anders Albertson
|+80000
|Trevor Werbylo
|+100000
|Richy Werenski
|+100000
|Kyle Stanley
|+100000
|K.J. Choi
|+100000
|Carson Young
|+100000
|Parker McLachlin
|+250000
|Jesse Mueller
|+250000
|Michael Castillo
|+250000
|Blaze Okana
|+250000