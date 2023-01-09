Opening odds for 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii

The Sony Open in Hawaii marks the PGA TOUR’s first full-field event of 2023. The field features several of the world’s top golfers, including Jordan Speith and Tom Kim, and the event will run from Thursday, January 12 through Sunday, January 15.

The tournament will take place at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu. Last year’s champion, Hideki Matsuyama, will return in 2023. Matsuyama finished with a score of -23 last January. beating Russell Henley in a playoff to win.

Kim enters as the favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, with his odds set at +1200. Sungjae Im is shortly behind at +1400, with Spieth clocking in at +1600 and Matsuyama at +1800. Last year’s runner-up, Henley, enters the tournament with +2200 odds to win.

Here’s a look at the full slate of opening odds for the 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii, which tees off the morning of Thursday, January 12.