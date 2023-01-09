Who is hosting the 2023 Golden Globes?

After a hiatus in 2022, the Golden Globes will return to television in 2023, with the awards show set to air on Tuesday, January 10 at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC. The ceremony was absent last year amid reports of alleged misconduct and diversity issues, with NBC holding a private, non-televised event. In what will be the 80th anniversary of the Golden Globes, NBC announced that the ceremony would return in January 2023 on a one-year deal, with Emmy-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael selected as host.

In a statement shared in December 2022, Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Helen Hoehne said:

“We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards. His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live. Jerrod is the special kind of talent this show calls for to kick off the awards season.”

Carmichael is best known for his sitcom, The Carmichael Show, which ran on NBC for three seasons. He also hosted an episode of Saturday Night Live back in April, for which he was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actor In A Comedy Series. The comedian also has released three HBO standup comedy specials, with his most recent, Jerrod Carmichael: Rothaniel, taped in February 2022 before a live audience at the Blue Note Jazz Club in New York City.