Why were the Golden Globes on hiatus?

The 2023 Golden Globes are set to return to television on Tuesday, January 10, at 8:00 p.m. ET on NBC. The upcoming ceremony will mark a comeback after the show was on hiatus in 2022, with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association instead holding a private, non-televised event. The 2023 edition will mark the 80th anniversary of the awards ceremony, with Emmy- winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael selected to host the event.

The Golden Globes were placed on hiatus in 2022 amid reports of alleged misconduct and diversity issues, including further testaments by several celebrities. In an exposé published by the Los Angeles Times in February 2021, it was alleged that the HFPA would actively partake in self-dealing and other unethical behavior, which in turn questioned the legitimacy of the association.

The exposé also revealed that there were no black members among the 87 international journalists in the organization, who ultimately vote on the Globes.

Actors such as Tom Cruise, Scarlett Johansson, and Mark Ruffalo were among those who spoke out against the HFPA in leading up to the Golden Globes' eventual 2022 cancellation. Cruise returned his three Golden Globe trophies back to the HFPA, according to Deadline. At the same time, Johannson told Entertainment Weekly that she faced “sexist questions and remarks” from HFPA members “that bordered on sexual harassment.”

In response, the HFPA in May 2021 announced its pledge to increase membership “with a specific focus on recruiting Black members” and to establish a committee of “racially and ethnically diverse members who will advise the Board and oversee critical organizational reform.” In responding to the HFPA’s reform plan, Ruffalo shared a statement in May 2021 on Twitter that read, “Now is the time to step up and right the wrongs of the past. Honestly, as a recent winner of a Golden Globe, I cannot feel proud or happy about being a recipient of this award. ... You must do better.”

As NBC announced that the show would return next year, Frances Berwick, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming’s Chairman of Entertainment Networks, shared in a statement, “We recognize the HFPA’s commitment to ongoing change and look forward to welcoming back the Golden Globes to NBC for its landmark 80th anniversary in January 2023.”