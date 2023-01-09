Who is announcing the College Football Playoff Championship Game between Georgia and TCU?

The 2023 College Football Playoff Championship Game will take place on Monday as the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will meet the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, and will air across all ESPN networks.

The announce team for the main telecast will feature Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit in the booth on the call. Holly Rowe and Molly McGrath will be the sideline reporters for this matchup with Rowe reporting on Georgia and McGrath reporting on TCU.

TCU (13-1) will try to put an exclamation point on a surprise season under first-year head coach Sonny Dykes and claim the program’s first national title since 1938. The Horned Frogs advanced to this point by stunning No. 2 Michigan in a wild 51-45 Fiesta Bowl showdown on New Year’s Eve. Quarterback Max Duggan will once again lead the offense but the biggest question mark will be the injury status of lead running back Kendre Miller.

Georgia (14-0) is in the championship game once again and is attempting to become the first program during the College Football Playoff era to win back-to-back national titles. The Bulldogs were on the ropes in their Peach Bowl semifinal against No. 4 Ohio State on New Year’s Eve, but used a frantic fourth quarter comeback to pull ahead. Quarterback Stetson Bennett IV will try to further entrench himself as a Dawg legend with a second national title, while defensive lineman Jalen Carter will look for one last dominant performance before entering the 2023 NFL Draft as a top prospect.

Georgia enters the title game as a heavy 12.5-point favorite on DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is installed at 63.