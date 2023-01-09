How often does the No. 1 seed win the College Football Playoff?

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and the No. 4 TCU Horned Frogs are facing off in the national championship on Monday, January 9 after each team won their respective semifinal game. As we find ourselves in the ninth year of the four-team College Football Playoff format, we take a look back at how many top seeds have taken home the trophy.

The No. 1 seed has only won the national championship twice — LSU in 2019, and Alabama in 2020. In fact, the No. 2 seed has more success in national championships.

Three No. 2s have claimed the sport’s biggest accomplishment — Alabama in 2015, Clemson in 2016, and Clemson in 2018. Alabama and Ohio State have each taken home a win as a four seed, and last year’s Georgia Bulldogs were the first No. 3 seed to ever win the CFP national championship.

There have only been two national championship games in this era without the No. 1 seed present, though — the 2014 and 2017 postseasons saw the top seeds fall in the semifinals.