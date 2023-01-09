TCU vs. Georgia start time: What time, what TV channel for CFP National Championship

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs meet up at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in the 2022 national championship game. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET and the game will air on ESPN.

Georgia is on the hunt for a repeat of last year’s national championship win, when they beat Alabama 33-18 to win their first NCAA title in four decades. Their defense was their calling card last year, and despite losing several stars to the NFL Draft, they’ve come back just as strong this season. The Bulldogs are still led by Stetson Bennett at quarterback.

The Horned Frogs have already done the job of proving they belong here after a thrilling win over Michigan in the semifinals. Quarterback Max Duggan and wide receiver Quentin Johnston are one of the most dangerous duos in the sport, and Duggan has that special ability to will his team to a win in many situations. This TCU team is the first Big 12 team to make the national championship game in the CFP era.

Georgia is a 12.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, and are priced at -435 on the moneyline. That makes TCU a +350 underdog, and the over/under is set at 63.