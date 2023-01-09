How many National Championships does Georgia have?

On Monday, January 9, the TCU Horned Frogs will take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 National Championship Game. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California is set for 7:30 p.m. ET with the game airing on ESPN.

How many National Championships has Georgia won?

Georgia claims three national championships — 1942, 1980, and, of course, 2021.

In 1942, the Bulldogs went 11-1 and finished off the season with a Rose Bowl win. They finished second in the AP Poll that year, but the final AP poll of the season took place before the Rose Bowl. Ohio State, the regular season No. 1, did not play in a bowl that year, and Georgia finished at No. 1 in over half of the recognized polls. The Buckeyes also claim a national title from that same year.

In 1980, Georgia went into the Sugar Bowl at 11-0 and beat Notre Dame to remain undefeated and finish the season as the undisputed champions. Bulldogs running back Herschel Walker finished third in Heisman voting after the season ended.

In 2021, the Dawgs defeated Michigan in the semifinals to reach the national championship and face Alabama for the second time that season. Led by Stetson Bennett, the Bulldogs emerged victorious with a final score of 33-18. They’ll look to go back-to-back this year as they prepare to face TCU in the biggest game in the sport.