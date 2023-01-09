How many National Championships does TCU have?

On Monday, January 9, the TCU Horned Frogs will take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 National Championship Game. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The game will air on ESPN.

How many National Championships has TCU won?

TCU’s national championship appearance is causing quite the stir for Frogs fans, as the school has not won an NCAA championship in football since 1938. After 85 years, TCU has a chance to reclaim the national title as they take on Georgia.

For context, players were still wearing leather helmets in 1938. World War II was about to begin and Franklin D. Roosevelt was president. That national championship was no huge surprise, though, as they had also taken home a title in 1935.

In 1935, TCU went 12-1 with a loss to SMU and a win over LSU in the Sugar Bowl. The school claims this championship, but pollsters ended up determining five different national champions in that season. In 1938, the team went undefeated and ended atop the AP Poll.

The 2022-23 season is the Horned Frogs’ first trip to the College Football Playoff.