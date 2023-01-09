Key players to watch for TCU and Georgia in CFP National Championship Game

As the TCU Horned Frogs take on the Georgia Bulldogs on Monday night in the national championship game, NFL scouts will get a look at how some of the country’s best college players perform in these high-stakes situations. Both teams are chock-full of talent, but a few stand out on either side of the ball.

For TCU, Max Duggan and Quentin Johnston are the big ones to watch. One of the most dangerous QB-WR duos in the country, the two of them make plays when it seems impossible. They’re helped in the backfield by RB Kendre Miller, who is still questionable to play. TCU brings a few top defensive options, as well, with Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson standing out in particular.

Georgia, always an NFL feeder, brings Jalen Carter to the table as their greatest weapon. A fearsome pass rusher, Carter is widely considered one of the top three picks in this year’s draft. CB Kelee Ringo will also hope to make an impression, as he is projected as a first rounder. Offensive tackle Broderick Jones is expected to go in the first round, as well, and tight end Brock Bowers will leave scouts ready to get their hands on him in the 2024 draft.

So who are the key players for both teams and on both sides of the ball ahead of the national championship game?

TCU Horned Frogs

Offense

QB Max Duggan

WR Quentin Johnston

RB Kendre Miller

Defense

CB Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson

LB Dee Winters

Offense

OT Broderick Jones

TE Brock Bowers*

Defense

DT Jalen Carter

CB Kelee Ringo

LB Nolan Smith

*Will not be available until the 2024 draft.