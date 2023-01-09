When was the last time Georgia won a national championship?

On Monday, January 9, the TCU Horned Frogs will face the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2022 National Championship Game. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles with the game airing on ESPN.

This is Georgia’s second year in a row in the national championship game. In 2021, the Bulldogs went 12-0 in the regular season before losing in the SEC Championship game to Alabama. As the third seed in the CFP, Georgia beat Michigan in the semifinals, 34-11, to advance to the national championship — a rematch against the Crimson Tide.

Led by Stetson Bennett at quarterback and backed up by the best defense in the country and one of the best in the sport’s history, the Bulldogs were down 9-6 at halftime. A 20-point 4th quarter sent them sailing over the Tide, and the ball game ended with a score of 33-18.

Georgia became the first No. 3 seed to win the CFP, and the first team in CFB history to lose their conference championship and win the national title in the same year. They’ll look to win as the No. 1 seed and get back-to-back championships on Monday.