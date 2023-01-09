 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Full Super Bowl 57 odds after close of regular season

Week 18 has wrapped up and the playoff teams are set. We break down what it all means for Super Bowl 57 odds.

By grace.mcdermott
Kansas City Chiefs v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images

The NFL regular season has wrapped up as the final few teams clinched postseason berths in Week 18. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have grabbed the No. 1 seeds and accompanying bye weeks in the AFC and NFC, respectively, and the rest of the playoff teams will face off in the Wild Card round this coming weekend.

The Chiefs moved into the top spot on the odds boards to win the Super Bowl following Week 18, moving from +450 to +330 and surpassing the Bills, who moved from +350 to +400.

The Bills were the oddsmakers’ favorites to win back in Week 1, and the second-favorite from early September was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They began the season with +700 odds and head into the Wild Card Round at +2500.

The 49ers remained steady through Week 18 at +600 to win the Super Bowl, and the Eagles join them at +600. The Dolphins, Seahawks, and Giants have the longest odds of the 14 playoff teams.

Here’s a full list of Super Bowl 57 odds at the end of the regular season, and how they compare with last week and Week 1. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Super Bowl 57 odds, Week 18

Team Week 1 Week 18 End of Week 18
Team Week 1 Week 18 End of Week 18
Kansas City Chiefs +1000 +450 +330
Buffalo Bills +550 +350 +400
Philadelphia Eagles +2200 +550 +600
San Francisco 49ers +1600 +600 +600
Cincinnati Bengals +2200 +800 +800
Dallas Cowboys +2200 +1000 +1100
Los Angeles Chargers +1400 +2500 +2000
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +700 +2500 +2500
Minnesota Vikings +3500 +3000 +3000
Baltimore Ravens +2000 +3000 +3500
Jacksonville Jaguars +13000 +5000 +4000
New York Giants +13000 +6000 +5000
Seattle Seahawks +15000 +15000 +5000
Miami Dolphins +4000 +6000 +6000
Green Bay Packers +1000 +3500 OTB
Detroit Lions +15000 +15000 OTB
New England Patriots +5000 +15000 OTB
Tennessee Titans +4000 +20000 OTB
Pittsburgh Steelers +9000 +20000 OTB
Washington Commanders +7000 OTB OTB
Carolina Panthers +13000 OTB OTB
New York Jets +13000 OTB OTB
New Orleans Saints +4000 OTB OTB
Las Vegas Raiders +4000 OTB OTB
Cleveland Browns +5000 OTB OTB
Atlanta Falcons +20000 OTB OTB
Los Angeles Rams +1200 OTB OTB
Indianapolis Colts +2500 OTB OTB
Arizona Cardinals +4000 OTB OTB
Denver Broncos +1800 OTB OTB
Chicago Bears +15000 OTB OTB
Houston Texans +25000 OTB OTB

In This Stream

NFL playoff picture: Tracking standings, bracket, playoff clinching for 2023 NFL Playoffs

View all 206 stories

More From DraftKings Nation