Full Super Bowl 57 odds after close of regular season

The NFL regular season has wrapped up as the final few teams clinched postseason berths in Week 18. The Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles have grabbed the No. 1 seeds and accompanying bye weeks in the AFC and NFC, respectively, and the rest of the playoff teams will face off in the Wild Card round this coming weekend.

The Chiefs moved into the top spot on the odds boards to win the Super Bowl following Week 18, moving from +450 to +330 and surpassing the Bills, who moved from +350 to +400.

The Bills were the oddsmakers’ favorites to win back in Week 1, and the second-favorite from early September was the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They began the season with +700 odds and head into the Wild Card Round at +2500.

The 49ers remained steady through Week 18 at +600 to win the Super Bowl, and the Eagles join them at +600. The Dolphins, Seahawks, and Giants have the longest odds of the 14 playoff teams.

Here’s a full list of Super Bowl 57 odds at the end of the regular season, and how they compare with last week and Week 1. All odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.