When was the last time Georgia played TCU?

The College Football Playoff National Championship Game is set for Monday at 7:30 p.m. ET as the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will attempt to go back-to-back when facing the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs. This will be a matchup of two programs that have only met a handful of times in history, but do have a recent matchup under their belts.

The last time Georgia faced TCU was on December 30, 2016, when the Dawgs defeated the Frogs 31-23 in the 2016 Liberty Bowl. Led by quarterback Kenny Hill, TCU entered the fourth quarter clinging on to a 23-21 advantage. However, Georgia re-took the lead when then freshman kicker Rodrigo Blankenship successfully connected on a 30-yard field goal. After Horned Frog kicker Brandon Hatfield missed his field goal attempt on the following drive, future Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb effectively put the game on ice by punching in a touchdown.

He finished the afternoon with 142 rushing yards to deliver head coach Kirby Smart his first bowl victory in his first year on the job. Stepping up into the the club of the sport’s elite soon afterwards, that year’s Liberty Bowl remains Georgia’s last non-New Year’s Six bowl appearance.

Prior to that, the programs had met just three times in games that all resulted in victories for the Dawgs. Georgia defeated TCU 40-26 in the 1942 Orange Bowl, a game that marked the Bulldogs’ first ever bowl appearance. Afterwards, the two would meet twice in the 1980’s. The Dawgs pounded the Horned Frogs 34-3 during their 1980 national championship run and in 1988, UGA came away with a 38-10 victory in Athens, GA, during Vince Dooley’s final season.