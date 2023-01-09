All the ways to watch the CFP National Championship via ESPN’s MegaCast

The 2023 College Football Playoff Championship Game will take place on Monday, featuring the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs and the and No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs kicking off at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA.

ESPN will provide a MegaCast of the championship showdown where fans will have a variety of coverage options for how to tune into the game. We’ll go over all of them below:

ESPN: Main telecast with Chris Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit on the call in the booth. Holly Rowe (Georgia) and Molly McGrath (TCU) will be on the sidelines reporting on both teams.

ESPN2: Field Pass with the Pat McAfee Show, featuring AJ Hawk, Darius Butler, “Boston” Connor Campbell, and guests.

ESPNU: Command Center. The game will be presented from multiple angles with live stats on the screen.

ESPNews: AT&T 5G Skycast. Presents the game from a camera above the field.

ESPN Deportes: Spanish language telecast with Eduardo Varela, Pablo Viruega and Katia Castorena.

ESPN Radio/ESPN App: National radio broadcast with Sean McDonough and Todd Blackledge on the call. Ian Fitzsimmons and Kris Budden will be reporting from the sidelines.

ESPN App: All 22. Game presented from overhead angle where viewers can see all 22 players on the field. Commentary provided by ESPN radio crew.

SEC Network/ESPN App: Georgia radio broadcast with Scott Howard, Eric Zeier and DJ Shockley.

ESPN App: TCU radio broadcast with Brian Estridge, John Denton and Landry Burdine.

ESPN App: Pregame and halftime performances of both Georgia and TCU marching bands.