Who are the referees for the CFP National Championship: TCU vs. Georgia

The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs will face the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs will face the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff National Championship on January 9. The game is set to kick at XX p.m. from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California.

The Bulldogs will be looking to qualify for their second national championship in a row after winning it all in January 2022. Georgia is a 12.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook and the point total is installed at 63.

The officiating crew for the game comes from the ACC Conference. Since Georgia represents the SEC and TCU comes from the Big 12, neither team will have referees from their conference on the field.

Here is the referee crew that has been assembled for the Peach Bowl, which all come from the ACC Conference:

Referee: Jeff Heaser

Umpire: Jim Eckl

Head Lines: Brian Perry

Line Judge: Brian Sakowski

Field Judge: Kip Johnson

Side Judge: Jamal Shears

Back Judge: Pat Ryan

Center Judge: Larry Hayes

Alternates: Jerry Magallanes

Replay: Mark McAnaney

Communicator: Steve McBride