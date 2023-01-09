Is the magic of Hypnotoad why TCU is playing for the national championship?

The No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs have a shot at immortality on Monday when meeting the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff Championship Game. From unranked in the preseason to playing for it all, their journey has been one of the more improbable runs to the national title game in the recent history of the sport.

Sure, you can credit the cast of characters like first-year head coach Sonny Dykes, quarterback Max Duggan, wide receiver Quentin Johnston, and others for this wild ride ad you’d be correct. But you’d also be leaving out one vital individual that has made all of this possible....THE HYPTNOTOAD!

In case you’re new here and wondering what the hell this is, Hyptnotoad is a recurring bit/character from the long-running cartoon Futurama that has gone from a weird internet meme to TCU’s rallying cry during this national championship run. The school had been using the mesmerizing toad to distract opposing kickers on the scoreboard for years and it got brought to the forefront when Dykes was spotted wearing a Mavich Branding Hypnotoad hoodie at practice in October. We wrote about this growing phenomenon when the Horned Frogs were 6-0 and the Horned Frogs have leaned all the way in on this ever since.

That’s right, we’ve seen a proliferation of Hypotoad memes, Hypnotoad signs in the stands, custom Hypnotoad merchandise made by TCU fans. As you can see here, the Horned Frogs fans present in Arizona for the team’s semifinal matchup against Michigan went insane when the beloved toad character appeared on the big screen at State Farm Stadium.

Heck, even Futurama writer Eric Kaplan, the creator of Hypnotoad, is all in on TCU.

Who knows what TCU fans will do with this if the Horned Frogs are able to knock off the defending national champions on Monday. They may actually blare the below video on repeat throughout Fort Worth, TX, on Tuesday. All glory to Hypnotoad.