NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Monday, January 9

We’ve got just six games on the NBA slate Monday, which makes DFS value plays a bit tougher to find. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Bones Hyland, Denver Nuggets, $4,900

Hyland has topped 20 DKFP in five of his last six games, and has hit 30+ and 40+ DKFP in that span. He’s set to get decent minutes in what could be a relatively high-scoring game Monday against the Lakers, which means the matchup will be there for Hyland to keep up his strong play of late. His three-point shooting gives him some upside most other value plays don’t have.

Jeremy Sochan, San Antonio Spurs, $5,000

Things haven’t been going well for the Spurs this season but Sochan is starting to emerge as a solid contributor. The rookie is getting more minutes and should see more shooting opportunities with Devin Vassell and Keldon Johnson injured. Johnson is questionable Monday and if he doesn’t play, Sochan’s value should go up.

Ayo Dosunmu, Chicago Bulls, $4,200

The Celtics are going to be without Marcus Smart, which means Dosunmu should have more room to operate at the point guard spot. The second-year player has started to get more minutes and has two 30+ DKFP performances in his last five games. He’s a bit inconsistent but Dosunmu does have some upside in what should be a high-scoring game.