Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Monday, January 9

With six games in the NBA Monday, finding the best player props to back can be a bit challenging. Here’s a few we like for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Giannis Antetokounmpo over 11.5 rebounds vs. Knicks (-125)

Antetokounmpo hit the over on this line in both of his previous meetings against New York this season. He’ll want to bounce back from a disastrous performance against the Hornets, and the Knicks offer a favorable matchup on the glass for the Greek Freak. New York is allowing 44.0 rebounds per game, which ranks 20th in the NBA.

Jayson Tatum under 31.5 points vs. Bulls (-115)

Tatum hit the under on this line in two of his three meetings against Chicago this season. He’s a bit down in terms of scoring lately, going under 31.5 points in four of his last five games and six of his last 10. The matchup is favorable on paper but Tatum has been trending in the wrong direction when it comes to points. Back him to get less than 31 Monday.

Nikola Jokic over 9.5 assists vs. Lakers (+100)

Even though Jokic hasn’t hit the over on this total in three meetings against LA this season, his recent performances suggest he’ll top this line at home. Jokic has gone over this mark in three of his last five games, with both unders coming when he had nine assists. The big man averages 10.6 assists per game at home and should be able to hit double digits against the Lakers this time around.