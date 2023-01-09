Pick against the spread, over/under for Bulls vs. Celtics on Monday

The Chicago Bulls (19-21) will hope to keep their strong record against top teams in the East going when they face the Boston Celtics (28-12) Monday evening. The Bulls and Celtics have played three times this season already, with Chicago winning two meetings.

Alex Caruso is questionable for the Bulls with an ankle injury, while Marcus Smart is doubtful for Boston with a knee issue.

The Celtics are 8.5-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total sits at 237.5.

Bulls vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bulls +8.5

The Bulls would’ve covered this number in every single meeting against Boston this season and while there’s no real explanation for why Chicago has an excellent mark against top teams, this group is starting to figure some stuff out. Smart being out also hurts the Celtics. Take the Bulls to cover again here.

Over/Under: Over 237.5

The Bulls have gone over in seven of their last nine games, while the Celtics have hit the over in three of their last four. Chicago ranks third in points per game in the NBA over the last five contests, while Boston is not too shabby at 12th in the same timespan. Even with Smart out, the Celtics should be able to keep up with a hot Bulls offense. Even with the high number, the over is the play.