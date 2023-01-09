Pick against the spread, over/under for Bucks vs. Knicks on Monday

The Milwaukee Bucks (25-14) will attempt to bounce back from a bad loss to the Hornets when they face the New York Knicks (22-18) Monday. The Knicks are on a four-game winning streak, most recently beating the Raptors.

Khris Middleton remains out for the Bucks with a knee injury. R.J. Barrett is officially doubtful with a finger injury which has sidelined him for over a week now.

The Knicks are 1.5-point favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is 221.5.

Bucks vs. Knicks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Bucks +1.5

Milwaukee has won both meetings against the Knicks this season and despite the current funk the Bucks are in, they have the talent advantage as long as Giannis Antetokounmpo is in the game. Antetokounmpo and company will want to erase the sour taste in their mouth after the blowout loss to the Hornets. They’ll be ready to make a statement against the Knicks. Take Milwaukee to cover and likely win outright here.

Over/Under: Over 221.5

The Bucks have hit the over in seven of their the last 10 games, while the Knicks have gone over in eight of their last 10. One of the previous meetings went over, while the more recent one went under. Both teams have found more offense of late, which should push this total over.